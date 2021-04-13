no jab for me
Statements in this site are substantiated with facts that can be argued in a court of law. Click on the hyperlinked sections to direct you to primary sources such as CDC, WHO, FDA documents.
Anyone trying to take down this site will be named as codefendant in Nuremberg 2.0 for being an accomplice to crimes against humanity. That includes social media. Lawyers are standing by.
Did you know?
1. The FDA did not approve Moderna or Pfizer mRNA gene therapeutics they dubbed "vaccines". It simply authorized them. Fauci confirms. 19 doctors warned the world of the dangers. AstraZeneca is being dropped by 24 countries. Johnson & Johnson is a Viral Vector(1) vaccine that was given Emergency Use Authorization on Feb. 27, 2021. Several States have halted its distribution due to formation of blood clots. The CDC confirms. It also confirms(2) the Pfizer & Moderna jabs are the deadliest of all "vaccines"
2. The clinical trials will be completed in 2023, and there are 12 vaccine companies working on profiting from vaccine sales
3. The FDA & CDC have not revealed to the public over 20 adverse effects, including Death, related to Covid19 vaccines, which were discussed in an October 2020 meeting. 2,602 deaths from Covid19 vaccines are reported by the National Vaccine Information Center as at 4/8/2021, and one-third of the deaths occurred within 48 hours
4. The mRNA jab delivers a synthetic, inorganic molecule (medical device) that programs your cells to synthesize pathogens in the form of the spike protein that your immune system will constantly have to fight off for the rest of your life. Molecular Biologist & Immunologist, Professor Dolores Cahill explains. NCGI article elaborates. Fauci confirms. Others call it Information Therapy that hacks the software of life, according to Moderna's [mode RNA] chief scientist. You essentially become a GMO. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has mapped out eight mechanisms of how the Covid jab is going to kill people
5. The mRNA jab does not prevent you from contracting Covid19 or from transmitting it. Dr. Steve Hotze elaborates. Fauci confirms. The CDC graph underscores that reality, proving vaccines are ineffective and vaccine passports are totally useless
Did you also know?
6. The CDC inflated the death rate for Covid19 by instructing medical practitioners in its March 24, 2020 directive to ascribe the cause of death as Covid19 for all deaths, irrespective if patients were tested positive for Covid19 or if they had other comorbidities, so as to ramp up the fear, and doctors have publicly stated they are being pressured to mark Covid19 on death certificates, here is a list:
and that 60,000 Americans have been dying weekly, consistently, before and after the covid scare - more data - while deaths by influenza and other diseases have plummeted
7. The CDC later admitted that 94% of deaths had underlying conditions. That means that of the 527,000 deaths reported as Covid19, only 6% were caused directly by Covid19, or 31,620. That brings the true case fatality rate to 0.12% out of the 27 million cases
8. The survival rate for Covid19 is, therefore, roughly 99.9%. When using the state population as the denominator, the death rate is even lower, ranging from 36 to 247 deaths per 100,000. As at March 19, 2021, even with the doctored numbers and faulty tests, the CDC arrived at the following survival rates:
Ages 0-17 99.998%
Ages 18-49 99.95%
Ages 50-64 99.4%
Ages 65+ 91%
9. The CDC lumped pneumonia, influenza, and Covid19 into a new epidemic it called PIC in order to inflate Covid19 deaths. The CDC stats for week of July 3, 2020 confirm that pneumonia and influenza combine with Covid to inflate the death rate. The Feb. 5, 2021 report does the same. The duplicity is underscored in the search results page, where only "(P&I)" is mentioned, but PIC graphs appear upon clicking the links
10. Hospitals are paid $13,000 for every Covid19 admission, and $39,000 for every patient that is put on a ventilator. More proof
Are you aware that...
11. The PCR tests do not detect SARS-CoV-2 particles, but particles from any number of viruses you might have contracted in the past, and that a lawsuit for crimes against humanity is being launched by a German attorney for this fraud. Even Fauci admits PCR tests don't work. The WHO backs him up. In this CDC document, testing guidelines state that false negatives and positives are possible - page 39. The PCR test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens - page 40. But most importantly, on page 1, SARS-CoV-2 was never isolated in the first instance: "Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA". Neither the CDC can provide samples of SARS-CoV-2, nor can Stanford and Cornell labs, and in a CNN interview Fauci said he was not getting tested and there is no need to test asymptomatic people. He reiterates that asymptomatic people have never been the driving force of a pandemic. Again, the WHO backs him up
12. There are class action lawsuits in the works, naming Anthony Fauci as defendant, amongst others. Here's a partial list :
- a lawsuit against the CDC was filed for illegally withholding information under FOIA
- the WHO has a lawsuit brought against it by German lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, for crimes against humanity. Here is an update
- nurses are suing a hospital CEO for covering up the Covid fraud
- California teachers are suing for being pressured to get an experimental vaccine, the press release
- the government of Norway is facing a crimes against humanity lawsuit
- the Canadian Government is facing a legal battle from the best Constitutional attorney, Rocco Galati, who wants to see Bill Gates jailed
- Florida is suing the Federal Government and the CDC
- doctors plead guilty to biotest fraud
- Human Rights attorney, Leigh Dundas, is going after California for trying to vaccinate children without parental consent
- a British law firm is fighting against 'No Jab, No Pay, No Job'
13. Therapeutics and profylactics, like Hydroxychloroquine, have been approved in WHO, CDC and NIH websites, but were intentionally kept out of the public eye in order to fast track vaccines. Now, some doctors are pleading that Ivermectin be used as a sure cure
14. Front Line Doctors who try to explain the benefits of proven therapeutics are being silenced, and some have had their license suspended. A concise summary by Dr. Simone Gold, who is also an attorney and founder of America's Front Line Doctors, is a must watch. Also, the British Medical Journal has broken rank and is citing corruption and suppression of science
15. Fauci and the CDC has flip-flopped on masks, contaminated surfaces, asymptomatic spread, testing, and has only recently acknowledged that herd immunity is achieved when antibodies are spread by those who beat the disease (the 99.9%), but still recommends social distancing, only now from 6 feet to 3 feet, resulting in this lockdown map
... and that
16. Injuries and deaths by mRNA jabs keep rising. VAERS reports 8,285 serious injuries as at 4/8/21. In the first quarter of 2021 there has been a 6000% increase in vaccine deaths from the same period a year ago
17. The CDC at one time recommended DDT for in home use, and used the same fear tactics to sell vaccines for H1N1
18. Documents prove that the media was to be the key player in creating the hype leading up to the promotion of vaccines, that a VACCINATE WITH CONFIDENCE paper by the CDC exists, and that lockdowns are used as a carrot
19. Politicians are caught on camera talking about the theater of wearing masks, and the NCBI, a division of the NIH, published a paper on the complete ineffectiveness of masks. Even the CDC warns of the dangers of masks
20. The CDC owns the patent for the coronavirus that is transmitted to humans; a patent for a Covid19 test was filed in 2015, and Covid19 test kits were being shipped around the world in 2018
... or that
21. The Covid19 Vaccine was developed in just a few hours
22. Vaccine companies cannot be sued for injuries
23. Bill Gates, who invested $10 Billion into vaccines, boasts of how he uses genetically modified organisms to inject kids with
24. Bill Gates is on record pushing for vaccine passports. Parenthetically, various domain names for "vaccinepassport" were filed in 2016 by an entity in Milan, Italy
25. Bill Gates is on record pushing for the right vaccines to lower the world population by 10% to 15%, and a call has been made for his arrest and trial at the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity
Finally, did you know?
26. Covid variant vaccines are to be marketed without safety trials, Fauci confirmed it, and that antibodies/antigens to SARS-CoV-2 are found in saliva, making the use of masks counterproductive in achieving herd immunity
27. The CDC, that props itself up with statements like “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the agency Americans trust with their lives. As a global leader in public health, CDC is the nation’s premier health promotion, prevention, and preparedness agency. Whether we are protecting the American people from public health threats, researching emerging diseases, or mobilizing public health programs with our domestic and international partners, we rely on our employees to make a real difference in the health and well-being of people here and around the world.” buys and resells vaccines at a markup, about $4.6 Billion worth every year, and owns over 20 vaccine patents - according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - and is listed on Dun & Bradstreet
28. The consent forms in hospitals disguise vaccines as "biogenics", and blood brokers have paid up to $1,000 for blood samples of recovered Covid19 people
29. It's against the Nuremberg code to force vaccinations on a person, and informed consent overrides public policy. Federal law prohibits employers and others from using vaccines under EUA as a condition of employment. A Nevada attorney is ready to do battle
30. Donald Trump glories in the fact that he pushed Warp Speed and Biden gloats that he ordered 100 million doses
... or that
31. Time, again and again the WHO has discouraged the wearing of masks by healthy individuals, let alone children
32. Several "simulations" of a pandemic were held in:
- May 2018 Clade X by John Hopkins University
- September 2019. The WHO's Global Preparedness Monitoring Board established as one of its progress indicators the release of two lethal pathogens by September 2020. See pg 39
- 2018. Bill Gates' INSTITUTE FOR DISEASE MODELING released a video modeling a pandemic starting at Wuhan, China
- October 2019. Bill Gates sponsored a Global Pandemic Exercise Event 201, video, and Fauci sits in the Leadership Council of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has contributed over $3.5 million to Fauci's NIH
33. The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J jabs contain fetal cell lines, that is, cells grown in labs originally obtained from aborted fetuses decades ago. The argument used by pro-vaxers is that these are not the original cells, but descendants or duplicates of the originals. The medical term is MRC-5. You have a right to decline any vaccine that was developed with or contains MRC-5
34. Lockdowns have had no effect on the death rate. Here's another report
35. On March 2020, the British Government discussed tactics it would use to ensure citizens complied with the loss of their rights and freedoms and these have included –
Using media to increase the sense of personal threat
Using media to increase the sense of responsibility to others
Using and promoting social approval for desired behaviors
Using social disapproval for those who do not comply
Here is the document
Here's what people say
Wow, to whomever put this together! It is the most comprehensive, easy to read information I have seen. And I have seen a lot! Kudos~ and keep rolling. We're gonna stop this thing...and I don't mean a virus! ~ L.
Thank you for your information. Please keep me informed. It’s going to come that we are going to have to have “passports” for every day life. I’m not buying into the lie. ~ T. H.
This is incredible data. We need to social media this in a huge way. Twitter. Facebook Instagram. ~ D. A.
Thank you for your service. ~ M.
Love this site. Love the simplicity and of course use of references as we all need to be air tight against the onslaught of “anti vax” propaganda. ~ T. G.
Thank you for getting this message out to people. I will not be getting vaccinated concerning a EXPERIMENTAL vaccine. I pray that people wake up to the fear mongering that is going on in the media. The media always seems to have an agenda. Blessing to you and yours.
~ P. S.
Thank you for bringing this information out in the open. Just pray many will start educating themselves. Knowledge is key to making wise decisions. ~ T.
Just want to say thank you for putting this together..to the point and concise!! ~ L.
Long message but very informative. ~ B.
I want to spread the word and help people wake up. This is a great article best I’ve seen this far. ~ C. P.
Thank you for putting this together! Excellent work!!! ~ C. S. S.
Thank you!!! I will share your excellent research everyday. ~ S. L.
Thank you for this excellent list. ~ J. K.
Thank you for the update and honest report. ~ A. B.
Thank you for your website! I'd like to order its translation into Finnish language. Will you publish a Finnish page then? ~ D.
Thanks for the site, I very much support your cause. ~ W.
Thank you a lot for your job. ~ O.
I am so glad these points in the article have been brought to light in one cohesive article. These are things I have investigated myself. I will not have this put in me! As I have said time and time again when this subject comes up, "The medications and shots that I give to my dog, have had more thorough testing , than this covid 19 shot!" Thank you! ~ M. N.
Don't know who you are but this is comprehensive and relevant. How many have to die before people wake up? ~ V. K.
Excellent resource simple to follow. ~ R. O.
What has always been lacking is clarity. This site is very clear. Thank you. ~ G. K.
Thank you for this excellent collection of "vaccine" information.
~ M. A.
Thank you for the great site full of such important information! The more we are informed and share this info, the better we can deal with everything that comes our way, especially regarding health. ~ M.
Thank you for putting this together, along with links. We're with you!
~ T. P.
You have my full support. Thank you! ~ K. G.
Thank you for this! ~ J. D.
Thank you so much for this article which is very comprehensive and detailed along with so many verifiable links . You have been and are a great help to educate. Cheers from Canada. ~ G. S.
Excellently put together! Praying this will reach the masses. ~ L.
Thank you for your great work and getting it out to the people. I too fight the good fight and use all this kind of info to ensure others know it and use it as well. Anything we can do to help we are sure to do!! Cheers !! ~ N. B.
Thank you very much for making this info - easy to understand & easy to share ~ J. V.
I would like to express my gratitude for all the educational labors you have deduced into making this site. It has been very informative and enlightening. I also would like to know if I can translate the contents in this site into my native language, since a majority of my family members have limited English understanding. ~ N.
Thanks for the great information ! ~ S.
Please send me any information. I appreciate all your efforts. No one can do what you are performing! My gratitude goes beyond what is happening with your website. THANK YOU beyond the BEYOND. ~ A. M. R.
Thanks for your hard work. Would love to connect with you. Also, can you link #14 to our site if possible? www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org ~ A. S.
Thank you ...... TRUTH ~ S. H.
...great compilation. This is the biggest scandal the world has ever seen. The "pandemic" which never was, and the claims made thereof, grossly manipulated, makes one cringe at the thought of following CDC or WHO or any other institution in cahoots with these groups forcing the vaccine on those less informed. Criminal behavior I hope will be justly and effectively prosecuted. ~ C. C.
Thank you for compiling this information in such clear and concise language ~ A.
I am so happy for this information it really let me own the libs with this good information. In fact, I went to the local "FEMA" "vaccination" center and started handing out fliers with this website on it and making extra sure to stand extra close to people. They called the cops on me and wouldn't let me in the tent, but hey, anything for the cause right? When they booked me I made sure to breathe extra hard (no mask lol) just to rub it in the face of those commie cops. I appreciate you taking the time to read the full sources and definitely not cherry picking information as that would be disingenuous, just like those libtard news stations (lol!) ~ A. J.
Conclusions
Any questions?
I have one.
In view of the fact that social distancing and masks are being mandated even after vaccinations, because a vaccinated person can be infected and spread a disease that has a 99.99% survival rate, how do masks, social distancing, and certificates of vaccination bring life back to normal? The answer should be obvious. They don't. The notion that herd immunity is achieved with vaccines does not mesh very well with the concept that vaccines do not restrict infection or contamination. In a court of law, fraud would be established beyond any reasonable doubt.
The vaccine makers and their supply chains don't give a rat's behind(3) about your health. They care about profits and pampering their shareholders. They need pandemics if they are to see a return on their investment, as does the CDC that's listed on Dun & Bradstreet. Not to be melodramatic, but this warning by Del Bigtree, who has been following this movie from opening night is worth your time. Lastly, the directive of March 24, 2020 by the CDC to list all deaths as COVID, even on the assumption a patient was infected with COVID, is a crime. Even a twelve year old could argue this case in court. On a lighter note, Bill Maher delivers a crushing blow to the medical fascists, who relied on the flawed Imperial College Model designed by Neil Ferguson to roll out lockdowns that unleashed untold misery.
Solutions
How to share this information to wake people up and also to inform the "public servants" that we know?
Right above there are two green download buttons. You can download the contents of this site as a pdf file and just email your friends the pdf with workable links, or you can print it. The other download button allows you to print the name of the site on small strips of paper.
Sharing the address of this site with public health officials, mayors, governors, chiefs of police, hospital administrators, and fire chiefs would be one way.
Marching with signs that carry "nojabforme.info" would be another.
Most importantly, share it with Foundations that rely on vaccines to make the world a better place, like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and any organization that pushes for a one world government, like the WHO and World Economic Forum. Let them know we are waking up to their plans and are resisting. Because in their world our silence is our consent.
Footnotes
(1) My website gives just enough information for people to do some investigating of their own.
I randomly googled "how do viral vector vaccines work" and clicked on this site.
At first glance, we learn that the pathogen itself is not delivered. Sounds innocuous enough. The genetic sequence that will instruct our cells to create the spike protein, which our immune system will build resistance to, is delivered by a "harmless" virus...ie. The Viral Vector. So far so good. But, then there is a contradiction.
Here's where the mumbo jumbo gets convoluted:
"However, the viral vector itself plays an additional role by boosting our immune response. This leads to a more robust reaction than if the pathogen’s genetic sequence was delivered on its own."
So, the harmless viral vector is challenging our immune system + the spike protein is challenging our immune system. Is there an OFF mechanism to stop the production of the spike protein? If not, then the body is constantly suppressing the spike protein.
And there is no telling with this experimental shot how the body will react when an influenza virus or covid variant overwhelms our immune system, resulting in a cytokine storm or an overloaded immune system that starts ravaging the body.
Net-net: Irrespective of the delivery system, both mRNA and VV shots seem to leave the immune system wide open for a cytokine storm, with the added stress on the immune system brought on by the "harmless" viral vector. But, then again, why take a jab for a disease with a high survival rate?
(2) this link provides step-by-step instructions on the retrieval of VAERS data
(3) Especially not Fauci