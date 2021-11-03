no jab for me
Did you know?
1. The FDA did not approve Moderna or Pfizer mRNA gene therapeutics they dubbed "vaccines". It simply authorized them. Fauci confirms. 19 doctors warned the world of the dangers
2. Pfizer tested its vaccine on only 170 people before declaring 90% efficacy.
3. The FDA & CDC have not revealed to the public over 20 adverse effects, including Death, related to Covid19 vaccines, which were discussed in an October 2020 meeting. 1,739 deaths from Covid19 vaccines reported by the National Vaccine Information Center as at 3/11/2021, and one-third of the deaths occurred within 48 hours
4. The mRNA jab is designed to synthesize pathogens that your immune system will constantly have to fight off for the rest of your life, otherwise known as an autoimmune disease or AIDS. Others call it Information Therapy that hacks the software of life, according to Moderna's [mode RNA] chief scientist
5. The mRNA jab does not prevent you from contracting Covid19 or from transmitting it. Dr. Steve Hotze elaborates
Did you also know?
6. The CDC inflated the death rate for Covid19 by instructing medical practitioners in its March 24, 2020 directive to ascribe the cause of death as Covid19 for all deaths, irrespective if patients were tested positive for Covid19 or if they had other comorbidities, to ramp up the fear, and that 60,000 Americans have been dying weekly, consistently, before and after the Plandemic
7. The survival rate for Covid19 is 99.9%. Confirmed by the CDC.
8. The CDC later admitted that 94% of deaths had underlying conditions. That means that of the 527,000 deaths reported as Covid19, only 6% were caused directly by Covid19, or 31,620. That brings the true death rate from Covid19 to 0.12% out of the 27 million cases
9. The CDC lumped pneumonia, influenza, and Covid19 into a new epidemic it called PIC in order to inflate Covid19 deaths
10. Hospitals are paid $13,000 for every Covid19 admission, and $39,000 for every patient that is put on a ventilator
Are you aware that...
11. The PCR tests do not detect Covid19 particles, but particles from any number of viruses you might have contracted in the past, and that a lawsuit for crimes against humanity is being launched by a German attorney for this fraud. Even Fauci admits PCR tests don't work. The WHO backs him up. In this document testing guidelines state false negatives and positives are possible - page 39. The PCR test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens - page 40. But most importantly, Covid19 was never isolated in the first instance: "Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA" - page 1.
12. There are class action lawsuits in the works, naming Anthony Fauci as defendant, amongst others
13. Therapeutics, like Hydroxychloroquine, have been approved in WHO, CDC and NIH websites, but were intentionally kept out of the public eye
14. Front Line Doctors who try to explain the benefits of proven therapeutics are being silenced
15. The CDC has flip-flopped on masks, contaminated surfaces, asymptomatic spread, testing, and has only recently acknowledged that herd immunity is achieved when antibodies are spread by those who beat the disease, the 99.9%, but still recommends social distancing, only now from 6 feet to 3 feet
... and that
16. Injuries and deaths by mRNA jabs keep rising
17. The CDC at one time recommended DDT for in home use
18. Documents prove that the media was to be the key player in the spread of fear porn leading up to the promotion of vaccines
19. Politicians are caught on camera talking about the theater of wearing masks
20. Detailed tabletop simulations of the plandemic were conducted in October 2019, and a patent for a Covid19 test was filed in 2015
... or that
21. The Covid19 Vaccine was developed in just a few hours
22. Vaccine companies cannot be sued for injuries
23. Bill Gates invested $10 Billion into vaccines
24. Bill Gates is on record pushing for vaccine passports
25. Bill Gates is on record pushing for the right vaccines to lower the world population by 10% to 15%
Finally, did you know?
26. Covid variant vaccines are to be marketed without safety trials and that antibodies to SARS-Cov-2 are found in saliva, making the use of masks counterproductive
27. The CDC buys and resells vaccines at a markup, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
28. The consent forms in hospitals disguise vaccines as "biogenics"
29. It's against the Nuremberg code to force vaccinations on a person, and informed consent overrides public policy
30. Donald Trump glories in the fact that he pushed Warp Speed and Biden gloats that he ordered 100 million doses
